The Secret For Truly Traditional Chinese Fried Rice

If you have ever wondered how to get your homemade Chinese fried rice as tasty as your favorite takeout spot, the answer lies in one secret ingredient: the sauce. Mirin is a Japanese cooking wine usually featured in teriyaki sauce, sushi rice, marinades, stir-fried noodles, and that bowl of Chinese fried rice that always leaves you craving more. A splash of mirin is the difference between an okay-tasting bowl of fried rice and one that feels like it has been made by hands that have mastered the art of traditional fried rice.

Mirin's flavorful reputation comes from being a rice wine made through fermentation, which creates a sweet and subtly sugary taste while maintaining a low alcohol percentage (roughly 14%). Traditionally, mirin contributes a potent umami taste to each dish, which ramps up the strong flavors. This works effectively because it balances the flavors within the fried rice. The savory flavors paired with the tanginess of the mirin sauce, complemented by mirin's alcohol content, which is evaporated during the cooking process, bring everything together deliciously. Adding mirin to the fried rice mix guarantees the fuller flavor characteristic of fried rice (you'll seriously be able to tell when it's been left out). The delicious ingredients you chop up and toss into your fried rice make a difference, but slipping in some mirin is the true game-changer.