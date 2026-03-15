The Yogurt Brand That's Been Ruined, According To Costco Shoppers
Greek yogurt is a quick source of protein for a grab-and-go breakfast, but there's one brand of the creamy concoction that Costco shoppers say they're done with. Oikos Triple Zero is racking up one-star reviews on the Costco website due to what customers say is artificial-tasting flavor (sometimes no flavor at all), cloying sweetness, lack of actual fruit among the ingredients, overly thin consistency for a Greek yogurt, and unpleasant texture. "It says no artificial sweeteners[,] but the stevia makes it taste artificial," one Costco reviewer wrote. Another claimed, "I hate to be wasteful[,] but I [didn't] like them well enough to even continue eating them. I will not buy again." Another reviewer wrote that they ate one and threw the rest in the trash.
Consumers posting feedback on the Oikos website and elsewhere also complain that the product has been reformulated, removing the fiber content that was the reason they bought Oikos Triple Zero in the first place. "This used to be my go-to breakfast, but since the chicory root (and therefore the fiber) was removed, I've stopping buying it," one reviewer stated, adding they were frustrated to have no notice of the recipe alteration. "I bought a large pack from Costco before realizing the change," they complained.
A review of older Oikos Triple Zero product packaging confirms the yogurts did once contain chicory root fiber and had 3 grams of dietary fiber or more per container. As of March 2026, per the Oikos website, the chicory root is long gone, and so is the fiber content.
Oikos Triple Zero faces accusations of shrinkflation
To add insult to injury, along with altered ingredients and flavor, Oikos Triple Zero has been hit with accusations of shrinkflation. From fast-food burgers to Cheesecake Factory's signature desserts, shrinking food portions and simultaneously rising prices have been plaguing consumers, and people are accusing Oikos of giving less for their money. When Dannon launched the Oikos Triple Zero product line in 2015, the yogurt was packaged in 5.3-ounce cups. While the size of the packaging hasn't changed — it still comes in 5.3-ounce containers, as of March 2026 — users say the amount of yogurt in each one has decreased significantly. "Each of the 150g containers [is] filled half way," one Costco reviewer complained. "This was never the case before[,] and over the past 4 years, DANONE has continually reduced the amount of yogurt in their cups."
It seems Oikos Triple Zero products have always had a notice printed on the packaging that reads "With Room for Toppings" — in other words, the yogurt cups are never filled to the brim, ostensibly leaving extra space for consumers who want to mix in their own fixings, like fruit or granola. But customers allege the space between the top of the cup and where the actual yogurt begins is much bigger than it used to be. "This must be their way of saying[, ']We decreased the amount but kept the container size the same,[']" one Reddit poster stated. The amount is still the same, but increasing the container size would absolutely give the impression that buyers are getting more than they are.