The Yogurt Brand That's Been Ruined, According To Costco Shoppers

Greek yogurt is a quick source of protein for a grab-and-go breakfast, but there's one brand of the creamy concoction that Costco shoppers say they're done with. Oikos Triple Zero is racking up one-star reviews on the Costco website due to what customers say is artificial-tasting flavor (sometimes no flavor at all), cloying sweetness, lack of actual fruit among the ingredients, overly thin consistency for a Greek yogurt, and unpleasant texture. "It says no artificial sweeteners[,] but the stevia makes it taste artificial," one Costco reviewer wrote. Another claimed, "I hate to be wasteful[,] but I [didn't] like them well enough to even continue eating them. I will not buy again." Another reviewer wrote that they ate one and threw the rest in the trash.

Consumers posting feedback on the Oikos website and elsewhere also complain that the product has been reformulated, removing the fiber content that was the reason they bought Oikos Triple Zero in the first place. "This used to be my go-to breakfast, but since the chicory root (and therefore the fiber) was removed, I've stopping buying it," one reviewer stated, adding they were frustrated to have no notice of the recipe alteration. "I bought a large pack from Costco before realizing the change," they complained.

A review of older Oikos Triple Zero product packaging confirms the yogurts did once contain chicory root fiber and had 3 grams of dietary fiber or more per container. As of March 2026, per the Oikos website, the chicory root is long gone, and so is the fiber content.