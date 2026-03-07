Don't Overcomplicate Bechamel: This Microwave Hack Is An Easy Game-Changer

Sauces are an essential part of cooking, enhancing dishes with their own flavor and helping bring all the components together into a delicious, cohesive final result. Because of their importance, higher-end restaurants often have dedicated chefs called sauciers in the kitchen whose job is to make them. Classic French cooking has five mother sauces, named that because they're foundational recipes from which many other "daughter" versions can be derived. They are hollandaise, velouté, espagnole, tomato, and, lastly, béchamel — a creamy white sauce that includes just flour, butter, and milk, finished with salt, pepper, and a little nutmeg. It's usually made by cooking the flour and butter together to create a roux, then adding the milk and whisking at the stove while keeping a close eye on it to avoid burning. Doing it in the microwave instead is a hack that makes the process easier.

Béchamel is usually done when it reaches a consistency that clings to the spoon instead of running off. However, you may want it a little thicker or thinner depending on how you're using it. If you're making it ahead of time, or have some left over, the béchamel can be saved and stored in the refrigerator or freezer and later reheated. Placing a piece of plastic wrap directly on top will keep it from developing a skin.