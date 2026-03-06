Why Your Kitchen Could Use A Laundry Hamper (It's Cuter Than It Sounds)

We spend a lot of time in our kitchens, not just cooking, but gathering with family for meals, so we want them to be aesthetically pleasing spaces. They should not only be places we enjoy living in, but also areas we are happy for other people to see when they visit. We paint them cozy colors or install new faucets to update their look. But one part of the space is usually outside that overall vision: the necessary receptacles for waste and recycling. A hack that turns laundry hampers into kitchen trash and recycling containers means they don't have to be unpleasant eyesores.

This repurposing trick employs a laundry room essential in the kitchen, much like using dryer sheets to clean burnt pans. The hamper you choose has to be sturdy enough to stand on its own, which can still work with flexible sides if it has some type of frame that holds it up firmly. You also want to use one with visual appeal that will blend in with the look of your kitchen. Examples include materials like woven wicker, bamboo, or wood-like finishes, which can also come in darker colors.

You could also look for hampers with built-in dividers that create two or three sections meant for sorting laundry. The compartments can be used to divide recyclables, or to hold trash and recycling in one container. You can even use furniture-like laundry cabinets with tilt-out openings for trash.