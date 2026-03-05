How Many Girl Scout Cookies Are Sold Every Year? Hint: It's A Lot

Girl Scout cookie season rolls around annually just in time to chase away the winter doldrums, usually running from January to April. Americans eagerly greet the return of their favorite flavors and support the Girl Scouts in their lives or the organization in general by snapping up a massive amount of cookies. Some 200 million boxes are sold during those few months, outpacing Oreo's sales for the entire year (per NPR). That doesn't even take into account the lower-cost dupes companies produce to meet the demand during the rest of the year, like the copycats sold by Aldi.

Prices are established by the local Girl Scouts councils, so they can vary across the country. But after some inflation-related increases in recent years, the boxes are now generally $6 to $7 each, which adds up to a whopping $1.2 to $1.4 billion in sales each season. Additionally, some 700,000 Scouts sell cookies annually, working out to around 285 boxes sold by each of them. A six-year-old Pittsburgh girl who's in the earliest troop level, Daisy Scouts, broke the single-year record in 2026 by selling more than 100,000 by mid-February alone. Pim Neill's social media-driven effort blew away the 32,000-box former season high.

Cookies can be bought online in addition to traditional sales at booths in communities or through a Scout you know. Buyers can use links from a specific Scout or troop, or search on the Girl Scouts website to be directed to a link for one in the area. All the profits go to the local councils and troops for activities and expenses, not the overarching organization.