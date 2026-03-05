Redditor Exposes Texas Roadhouse's Shady Tipping Tactic: Do The Math

Although Texas Roadhouse sells affordable steaks and offers free complimentary rolls, a pricing mishap nevertheless troubled customers. As outlined on a Reddit post, an acute customer noted a suspicious incident: A suggested 15% tip on a total of $80.68 worked out to $13.45 — which, algebraically, should be $12.10. The user noted they ended up tipping a greater amount, but still, the deception hurts. "How are they even getting $13.45 as the 15%???" they asked.

Even for generous tippers, the sentiment is understandable. No one likes being deceived into overspending by way of faulty math. Some might suspect the inclusion of tax — a sum that's contentiously employed for tipping calculations– caused the mishap. However, the included receipts show that the $80.68 total was already a post-tax amount.

Instead, the excess $1.35 tip came by way of a coupon the poster had used. The user cashed in on a complimentary appetizer worth $8.99, so although the discount was reflected in the printed total, it was still utilized to calculate tax — and thus, tip. In defense of Texas Roadhouse, the tipping screen did explain this, displaying the disclaimer, "Tip is calculated after tax and before discounts." Still, when speedily checking out post-meal, it's understandable that such details aren't noticed, adding unwanted stress to settling the bill.