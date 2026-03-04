The Taco Bell Sauce Swap Your Mexican Pizza Needs
When pizza night rolls around, it can be hard to settle on what to order (or, for more enterprising home cooks, what to whip up) — there's just such an abundance of options. Do you want to keep it simple with a plain New York slice, or are you in the mood for something more complex, like a California-style pie laden with unique toppings?
If you're veering toward the latter but still crave a cohesive flavor profile, you might find yourself heading to the Taco Bell drive-thru for its iconic Mexican Pizza. However, while the meal's satisfying on its own, we suggest jazzing it up with a tasty pizza sauce that breaks flavor traditions. In fact, the fast food giant has the ultimate upgrade right on the menu: Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Yes, the largest Mexican-inspired chain in the U.S. has exactly what you need to bring your culinary vision to life. While the sauce typically accompanies chips or Nacho Fries, you can (politely) ask your server to swap out the standard Mexican Pizza sauce for that liquid gold, or simply order it as a side for dipping.
It's a simple hack, but it works brilliantly. The sauce offers the perfect balance of creamy, gooey, and subtle heat — thanks to the bit of jalapeño puree in its ingredients list — to complement the crispy fried flour shells and the savory seasoned beef and beans. Trust us: This small tweak will truly have you thinking outside the pizza box. And, er ... the tortilla.
Master the art of Mexican pizza at home with nacho cheese
The best part about this cheese sauce hack is that it doesn't just work on Taco Bell's official pizza; you can use it to upgrade a Mexican-style pie right in your own kitchen. For a base, go with a traditional dough if that's easiest — plenty of frozen brands will do the job just fine, though you can always knead it yourself — or opt for large flour tortillas if you feel like keeping your meal thin and crispy, just like Taco Bell's version.
You can use the cheese sauce as your primary base, though if you'd prefer to save the nacho-y goodness to drizzle on top, a layer of refried beans would also be delicious. Their creamy texture and earthiness help anchor the toppings while providing some much-needed structural integrity. Alternatively, red enchilada sauce or salsa verde can add smoky heat or brightness, respectively.
When it comes to toppings, live más, friends. Craving something meaty but tired of Taco Bell's famous (but standard) beef? Try tender shredded carnitas, grilled carne asada, or even spicy chorizo to deliver that perfect, protein-packed bite. For those nights when you just want to load up on veggies, roasted poblano peppers, black beans, pickled jalapeños, and a heavy-handed drizzle of your cheesy nacho sauce will feel both decadent and surprisingly fresh, especially if you add some cilantro. Or, get inspired by elote with fire-grilled corn and a generous dusting of cotija for a salty, crumbly finish.