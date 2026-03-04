The Taco Bell Sauce Swap Your Mexican Pizza Needs

When pizza night rolls around, it can be hard to settle on what to order (or, for more enterprising home cooks, what to whip up) — there's just such an abundance of options. Do you want to keep it simple with a plain New York slice, or are you in the mood for something more complex, like a California-style pie laden with unique toppings?

If you're veering toward the latter but still crave a cohesive flavor profile, you might find yourself heading to the Taco Bell drive-thru for its iconic Mexican Pizza. However, while the meal's satisfying on its own, we suggest jazzing it up with a tasty pizza sauce that breaks flavor traditions. In fact, the fast food giant has the ultimate upgrade right on the menu: Nacho Cheese Sauce.

Yes, the largest Mexican-inspired chain in the U.S. has exactly what you need to bring your culinary vision to life. While the sauce typically accompanies chips or Nacho Fries, you can (politely) ask your server to swap out the standard Mexican Pizza sauce for that liquid gold, or simply order it as a side for dipping.

It's a simple hack, but it works brilliantly. The sauce offers the perfect balance of creamy, gooey, and subtle heat — thanks to the bit of jalapeño puree in its ingredients list — to complement the crispy fried flour shells and the savory seasoned beef and beans. Trust us: This small tweak will truly have you thinking outside the pizza box. And, er ... the tortilla.