The Best Cocktail To Pair With Caviar

While it was once a bit more elusive, caviar has become more widely available, showing up on myriad restaurant menus and even on the shelves at Costco. While it can be served alongside anything from potato chips or ice cream to classic blinis, it also deserves a proper drink pairing. To find out what's perfect for sipping while snacking on the delicacy, Food Republic spoke with Stephanie Castaneda, Beverage Director for STK Steakhouse.

"Caviar demands restraint. Its luxury lies in texture, salinity, and nuance — so the right pairing should elevate, never overpower," she said. "A classic Vodka Martini remains the purest companion. Ice cold and barely kissed with vermouth, it amplifies the creamy texture of the roe without competing for attention." Castaneda added that vodka also acts as a palate refresher.

If you're enjoying your caviar with a cocktail at home, Castaneda had a few tips for preparing it to ensure the pairing works perfectly. First, be sure to chill the drink to the max, including keeping the glass in the freezer until you're ready to pour. Then, when mixing, use just a small amount of vermouth (or even simply rinse the inside of the glass with it), so that the martini remains vodka-forward. Finally, while you may typically enjoy the traditional olive garnish, this is a time to leave the jar in the fridge. Since many types of caviar are already fairly briny, and the focus on this pairing is precision and purity, you won't want to double down by using olives, too.