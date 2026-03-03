The Fishy Ingredient That Will Take Your Tomato Toast To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pan con tomate is a Catalan tapa that lets a couple of basic ingredients take the spotlight, delivering fresh, simple flavors. But according to Chef Victor from Bazaar Meat, one fish complements the acidity and earthy bread beautifully.

"Anchovies add a depth of umami," Victor told Food Republic; the ingredient brings "a different dimension to [the dish]." He suggests using anchovy paste, a salty, oily ingredient that even Giada De Laurentiis can't go without, thanks to its ability to elevate simple dishes. Some people may feel hesitant to work with anchovies, but they're a commonly misunderstood ingredient, much like MSG. They won't make your dish taste particularly fishy in small amounts, but they will add a subtle heartiness that brings out the brightness of your tomatoes and pairs perfectly with a nice, crusty loaf.

You can even use a canned option, such as Fishwife Cantabrian Anchovies, to add a bit more texture to your tapa; Victor favors tinned Pujano Solano Cantabrians. "If you have a great product, the less manipulation the better. We love to highlight the anchovy in its natural state," Victor said. The key is balance, including slicing the bread no less than half an inch thick. While the dish is tomato-forward, you also don't want to add so much that you can't taste the other ingredients. This is particularly important when using heirloom varieties, as they tend to be packed with more flavor.