The Fishy Ingredient That Will Take Your Tomato Toast To The Next Level
Pan con tomate is a Catalan tapa that lets a couple of basic ingredients take the spotlight, delivering fresh, simple flavors. But according to Chef Victor from Bazaar Meat, one fish complements the acidity and earthy bread beautifully.
"Anchovies add a depth of umami," Victor told Food Republic; the ingredient brings "a different dimension to [the dish]." He suggests using anchovy paste, a salty, oily ingredient that even Giada De Laurentiis can't go without, thanks to its ability to elevate simple dishes. Some people may feel hesitant to work with anchovies, but they're a commonly misunderstood ingredient, much like MSG. They won't make your dish taste particularly fishy in small amounts, but they will add a subtle heartiness that brings out the brightness of your tomatoes and pairs perfectly with a nice, crusty loaf.
You can even use a canned option, such as Fishwife Cantabrian Anchovies, to add a bit more texture to your tapa; Victor favors tinned Pujano Solano Cantabrians. "If you have a great product, the less manipulation the better. We love to highlight the anchovy in its natural state," Victor said. The key is balance, including slicing the bread no less than half an inch thick. While the dish is tomato-forward, you also don't want to add so much that you can't taste the other ingredients. This is particularly important when using heirloom varieties, as they tend to be packed with more flavor.
Tips on using fish in pan con tomate
When a dish has few ingredients, it's important to opt for quality over quantity and find types that work well together. Plus, including fish in this tapa gives you more room to experiment, whether you use a different type or need to find bread and tomato varieties that pair well with it.
If you want to use whole fish rather than paste to add some bulk, sardines are a great substitute for anchovies. The key difference is that anchovies come cured, though those packed in water are generally less salty than those in oil. Sardines are also typically larger, transforming this small plate into a quick lunch with enough protein to fill you up. If you want the oceany umami but a completely different texture, salmon roe bursts between your teeth with every bite. Plus, it comes in a range of price points and preparation methods to suit any wallet or palate.
Regardless of your seafood choice, you want a good bread that offers enough flavor to stand out but can also absorb any excess juices or oil. According to Chef Victor, there's no better choice than pan cristal, a Catalan variety, with a crisp crust and pillowy center. "The texture and chewiness add a good mix of flavors," he told us. Additionally, if you haven't tasted them already, San Marzanos are the sweet, low-seeds tomatoes you'll wish you'd tried sooner. These are an all-around great choice because they won't overpower your fish or bread but are still a noticeable ingredient in this simple recipe.