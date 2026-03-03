Stanley Tucci's Perfect Last Meal Includes His Honeymoon Dinner

While you won't find the fruit Stanley Tucci refuses to eat anywhere in his hypothetical last meal (no, not even in a passion fruit martini), the course lineup is filled with Italian classics — and for good reason. Not only does he come from an Italian-American family, but he also spent part of his childhood in Florence. However, despite the fact that he now calls Britain home, you won't really find any British classics, like crispy roast potatoes, in his culinary repertoire. In fact, beyond his ideal final meal, some of his favorite recipes come from his time in Florence, such as the marinara sauce his mother learned from a family friend, Maria Rosa.

His favorite sandwich? A basil pesto affair with mozzarella and prosciutto — an Italian spin on a grilled cheese. However, when he's in a pinch, he told Instagram that he'll reach for an all-American peanut butter sandwich. And when he has leftover pasta, he'll do something entirely American: make a casserole (via TikTok).

One thing you might notice about his hypothetical last meal is that it doesn't end with Italian pastries or anything sweet — he chooses cheese, and he prefers sheep's or goat's milk over cow's milk. Tucci isn't a fan of sweets, so it's little surprise that even his wedding cake was swapped for a cheese course: big wheels of cheese stacked and drizzled with honey.