The Easy British Trick For The Crispiest Roasted Potatoes

When you crave roast potatoes, odds are you want them not just crispy, but the crispiest they could possibly get. But after you've mastered cooking times, temperatures, and your preferred oil, butter, or fat, what do you do next to improve them? You maximize their surface area.

Many cooks are no strangers to the idea of parboiling — the trick of boiling vegetables just long enough to soften their outer layers while leaving their interiors firm and raw. But the British take this trick to the next level for even crispier roasted potatoes. First, peel and parboil your spuds until their exteriors are nice and mushy but a fork still can't pass easily through them. After draining them in a colander, give them a solid shake, roughing up their exterior. This creates hundreds of tiny ridges and dips in your potatoes' surfaces, drastically expanding their total surface area with very little effort.

Whereas smooth potatoes still crisp up beautifully in the oven, the more craggy the exteriors, the more roasted flavor you get. This gives you a taste-and-texture one-two punch that will have dinner guests begging for your recipe. However, while this hack alone is an incredible tool in your culinary arsenal, you shouldn't neglect all the other tricks for making potatoes extra crispy if you really want to upgrade your cooking game.