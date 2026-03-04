If You Discover This In Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, Don't Panic

If you're a fan of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, the chain's lone fish-based sammie with its iconic square shape, you might have an unexpected, ahem, guest in your sandwich. To illustrate the point, a customer took to Reddit to show their partially consumed FoF, which had a little, curled-up object — somewhat resembling a tendril of grilled onion — resting on the fish patty. "Parasite in [the Filet-O-Fish]?" the Redditor posted.

Other Reddit users responded — some with reactions of disgust, others with revelation. "Former fishmonger here — congrats on finding a nematode!" one poster responded. Nematodes are parasitic, cylindrical worms, also called roundworms or cod worms, and they're especially common in wild-caught fish. The meat patties in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwiches are composed of wild-caught Alaskan pollock, per the McDonald's website, using "fish sourced from sustainably managed fisheries."

The self-identified fishmonger assured the original poster that the presence of such creatures is quite common and nothing to worry about. They went on to say that anyone who has eaten fresh or frozen wild-caught fish has, undoubtedly, eaten a nematode. "It's totally normal and doesn't present any risk to [your] health, or affect taste or texture, provided [that] it's properly prepared (cooked through, or frozen in a manner for raw consumption)." Information from the CDC confirms this — properly freezing, storing, and cooking fish eliminates the health risks should you inadvertently ingest a nematode.

Granted, while it may not be dangerous, finding a worm in your food could certainly put a damper on your appetite, resulting in an un-happy meal, if you will. Most will likely go unnoticed, but it isn't exactly unheard of for people to find worms in their fish — even at McDonald's.