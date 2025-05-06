The Secret Flavor Boost Your Meatloaf Has Been Missing

While it may not win any awards for most glamorous dish, meatloaf is a tried-and-true comfort food that's perfect for a cozy night in with the family. But there's more to meatloaf than just the meat — and if you feel like yours has been missing flavor, there's an easy way to elevate it. To learn more about ingredients that will seriously upgrade your homemade meatloaf, Food Republic spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who had one specific suggestion. "If you really want to level up your meatloaf," he said, "incorporating bacon or bacon jam directly into the mix is a game-changer."

While bacon is a common ingredient for meatloaf, Littley explains how it often doesn't reach its full flavor potential. "When you just wrap bacon on the outside, it crisps up nicely but doesn't necessarily share its flavor with the meat inside," he explained. "Folding finely chopped bacon or a few spoonfuls of bacon jam into the mixture infuses the entire loaf with smoky, savory richness and adds extra moisture ... especially if you're using leaner meats like ground turkey or chicken." Whether you use bacon or bacon jam depends on what flavor profile you're going for. Traditionally cooked bacon strips will add a crunch and saltiness, yet bacon jam, also called bacon marmalade — typically made with bacon, onions, garlic, sugar, and apple cider vinegar — melds seamlessly into the meat mixture and adds a touch of balancing sweetness.