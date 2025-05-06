The Secret Flavor Boost Your Meatloaf Has Been Missing
While it may not win any awards for most glamorous dish, meatloaf is a tried-and-true comfort food that's perfect for a cozy night in with the family. But there's more to meatloaf than just the meat — and if you feel like yours has been missing flavor, there's an easy way to elevate it. To learn more about ingredients that will seriously upgrade your homemade meatloaf, Food Republic spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who had one specific suggestion. "If you really want to level up your meatloaf," he said, "incorporating bacon or bacon jam directly into the mix is a game-changer."
While bacon is a common ingredient for meatloaf, Littley explains how it often doesn't reach its full flavor potential. "When you just wrap bacon on the outside, it crisps up nicely but doesn't necessarily share its flavor with the meat inside," he explained. "Folding finely chopped bacon or a few spoonfuls of bacon jam into the mixture infuses the entire loaf with smoky, savory richness and adds extra moisture ... especially if you're using leaner meats like ground turkey or chicken." Whether you use bacon or bacon jam depends on what flavor profile you're going for. Traditionally cooked bacon strips will add a crunch and saltiness, yet bacon jam, also called bacon marmalade — typically made with bacon, onions, garlic, sugar, and apple cider vinegar — melds seamlessly into the meat mixture and adds a touch of balancing sweetness.
Tips for adding bacon or bacon jam to meatloaf
Adding bacon to your meatloaf mix is a simple step — but there are a few tricks to ensure you're making the most of its savory, smoky goodness. First, if using bacon strips, cook them until crispy for added texture, so reach for flour to get the crispiest results. Chef Dennis Littley also suggested the best way to chop bacon for optimal results: "If you're using bacon, chop it fine enough that it disperses evenly but not so fine that it just melts into the background," he noted. "You want those little pockets of flavor."
The same goes for bacon jam — a little goes a long way, according to Littley, and only a couple of tablespoons is enough to add depth of flavor. Since bacon adds fat and richness, consider using a leaner meat for your base, such as 90/10 ground beef or ground turkey. If you're out of bacon and bacon jam, you can also use pancetta — cured pork meat similar to bacon — or even caramelized onions to mimic the sweet and savory richness of bacon jam.
No matter what form of bacon you use, one thing's for sure: Moderation is key. According to Littley, it's best to adjust the salt added to the meatloaf since both bacon and bacon jam contain a decent amount of sodium. "It's all about balance," Littley explained. "You want the bacon to enhance, not overpower."