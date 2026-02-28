Give Mac And Cheese An Italian Twist With This Easy-To-Use Food Item

Mac and cheese on its own is delicious — but, like most comfort foods, everyone has a few tweaks they like to add to match their preferences. If you like a bit of acidity but don't want to compromise on creaminess, vodka sauce adds an Italian twist with no more effort than scooping some from a container.

If you aren't inclined to cook some up from scratch, a store-bought jar is perfectly fine. However, you can split the difference and evolve a jar of regular marinara quite easily. A shortcut vodka sauce allows you to adjust the exact levels of alcohol and aromatics to your tastes while removing the need to watch a long-simmering pot of tomatoes. Even Giada de Laurentiis, a queen of Italian cooking, starts her vodka sauce with a store-bought base, adding a bit of cream, booze, and parmesan to create complex flavors in less than half an hour. Vodka sauce should impart plenty of brightness to cut through the starch and fat in mac and cheese, but it's also a great opportunity to add herbs and garlic from traditional tomato sauces.

While vodka sauce is already fairly creamy, you shouldn't ditch the rest of your mac and cheese's sauce — you want that luxurious thickness from a roux, after all. Luckily, pasta water is an amazing emulsifier and thickening agent, blending everything together into a delicious whole. Just add your desired amount of sauce and, if your mixture seems too thin, add a quarter cup of starchy pasta water and simmer until it's perfectly thick.