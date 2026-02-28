Boomers Were Right: This Tupperware Design Deserved More Hype

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some, Tupperware alludes to mismatched containers and lids, a source of frustration when it's time to store leftovers. Yet dig into the brand's long-lasting success — the company was started by inventor Earl Tupper in 1946 – and you'll uncover an abundance of savvy design. For example, take the ribbed lids introduced in the 1960s Servalier line — an underrated innovation.

The textured, sun-ray-like pattern on these tops not only pleases the eye but offers beneficial functionality, too. These lids offer a handy instant seal, simply necessitating a brisk, firm push onto the center. The clasp is remarkably strong, with even a thrown container often not coming open. Plus, the lids decrease slick friction, letting the ridge design double as an aesthetic serving vessel, too.

Although long out of the spotlight, the Servalier line includes many vessels, ranging from various bowls (both small and large), canisters, and tins. All come in aesthetic pastel colors, which would beautifully fit into a retro-inspired kitchen. Vintage enthusiasts occasionally turn up decades-old models at thrift stores, but you can also buy a new Tupperware Heritage Collection Set online to appreciate the classic.