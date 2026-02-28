Boomers Were Right: This Tupperware Design Deserved More Hype
For some, Tupperware alludes to mismatched containers and lids, a source of frustration when it's time to store leftovers. Yet dig into the brand's long-lasting success — the company was started by inventor Earl Tupper in 1946 – and you'll uncover an abundance of savvy design. For example, take the ribbed lids introduced in the 1960s Servalier line — an underrated innovation.
The textured, sun-ray-like pattern on these tops not only pleases the eye but offers beneficial functionality, too. These lids offer a handy instant seal, simply necessitating a brisk, firm push onto the center. The clasp is remarkably strong, with even a thrown container often not coming open. Plus, the lids decrease slick friction, letting the ridge design double as an aesthetic serving vessel, too.
Although long out of the spotlight, the Servalier line includes many vessels, ranging from various bowls (both small and large), canisters, and tins. All come in aesthetic pastel colors, which would beautifully fit into a retro-inspired kitchen. Vintage enthusiasts occasionally turn up decades-old models at thrift stores, but you can also buy a new Tupperware Heritage Collection Set online to appreciate the classic.
Unlock the full potential of Tupperware's vintage Servalier line
As with other Tupperware lines, Servalier encompasses many types of containers, ready to serve a wide variety of functions. All feature the signature easy-to-seal lid with the flower pattern, letting you tailor to your intended function — whether that means identical stackable models to help clear kitchen cabinet clutter or a lineup of varied capacities.
So don't let the Servalier line's charming vintage look underrate its functionality. For instance, the mid-sized bowls — which come in a multitude of capacities – make for great vessels for lunchtime foods. Remember, microwave-safe plastic is a myth (these containers aren't rated for reheating), so just avoid any dishes that necessitate heating. However, feel free to throw in a casual cold pasta, salad, or cut up fruit into the container come morning, and you'll have a cute midday meal kit, with no fear of leaking liquids involved. In fact, leafy greens serve as one of the design's best niches, hence the availability of a designated Servalier Salad Serving Set.
Plus, don't overlook the larger canisters either, which reach up to 1.5 gallons in size. The sealable lid makes them a trusted option for storing dried goods like nuts, flour, rice, noodles, and dried fruit. You could even consider employing the container for fermenting foods, making the eye-catching container a cornerstone in the fridge. Servalier Tupperware lends a nice pop, both in color and functionality.