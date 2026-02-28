We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Think of Chinese cuisine, and extra virgin or refined olive oil probably isn't the first ingredient that comes to mind. While the country's many complex regional foods do liberally use oil — typically soy or peanut — olive-derived fat isn't the most common cooking vessel. Yet this largely Mediterranean foodstuff has long been piquing interest in the East Asian nation, increasingly found on grocery shelves and at food conventions. The intriguing culinary connection further manifested in 2014, when state-owned Bright Food (operated by the Shanghai government) purchased a controlling stake in Italian olive oil conglomerate Salov.

You might not know the corporation, but you've likely spotted the two widely found brands: Sagra and Filippo Berio. Together, bottles of the olive oil appear in more than 70 countries, spanning North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Filippo Berio positions itself as a dependable midrange option, easy to find on physical shelves or through online retailers such as Amazon. Meanwhile, Sagra is a slightly lower-end, typically bulk-contained option, serving as a reliable pantry backup so you don't need to seek out olive oil replacements when you're on a budget. Whether marketed as a premium staple or a high-volume utility, both sell in abundance. In 2023, Salov generated more than half a billion dollars in revenue (per EFA News).

Subsequently, Bright Food's acquisition of the brand is a momentous occurrence. The company deepened its involvement in 2020, launching a China-specific subsidiary. The same year, the Shanghai-based enterprise also took the helm over Salov's global distribution, further developing a new olive oil market.