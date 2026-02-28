Bobby Flay Skips A Step When Making Rice. Here's Why It's Controversial

Very few doubt Bobby Flay's cooking skills; his hit show "Beat Bobby Flay" — going over 20 seasons strong – serves up an abundance of evidence. Still, a few of the chef's culinary stances do generate a dash of skepticism and fervent discussion. For instance, Bobby Flay commits the common sin of washing chicken and (perhaps equally seriously) doesn't rinse his rice.

In a viral Food Network interview posted on Instagram, the chef straightforwardly replied "I do not" when asked if he did. For a food so foundational — a source of some 20% of global calories – the controversy is understandable. In many prominent rice-consuming culinary cultures like South and East Asia, the washing takes on a storied and unmissable ritual practice. Fans of the iconic food documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi" might recall the incredible care in rinsing the grain. So naturally, the celebrity chef's stance draws attention; "Bobby [Flay] never rinses rice[,] and it's mind boggling," noted a Redditor.

While foodies often take a passionate side, the matter of washing isn't binary. Not every type of rice grain, processing, or dish warrants rinsing. In fact, certain regions (including parts of the USA) predominantly distribute long-grain rice that turns out better sans wash. Given Flay's background in European and American Southwestern cuisine, the chef's background is largely associated with traditions where it's common to skip the prep steps.