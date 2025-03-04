How To Achieve Perfect Crispy Rice Like Bobby Flay

Culinary star Bobby Flay, who became famous at a relatively young age, is certainly a king of the kitchen — something he's proven time and again in victorious battles on his Food Network competition show "Beat Bobby Flay." And when it comes to techniques he uses to win head-to-head cooking contests with other chefs, we're in luck. In a June 2023 Instagram post, Flay shared how he elevates rice to winning proportions, and it's by perfectly crisping it. Flay's crispy rice follows a fairly straightforward technique, using a light oil in a hot skillet to crisp up part of a batch of rice while the rest remains fluffy. What's nice, too, is that this crisping technique can be applied to many types of rice, elevating the dishes you use it in.

To start, Flay cooks rice and then transfers it to a sheet pan, spreading it out proportionately for even cooling. He puts the pan in a deep freezer to stop the cooking process and allow it to cool completely. In a cast-iron skillet, Flay heats up a healthy amount of oil, and then places his now-cooled rice in the skillet. He adds varying seasonings and herbs, depending what dish his crispy rice will be accompanying. If utilizing fresh herbs, he adds them to the top of the rice but doesn't incorporate them right away, allowing the bottom rice layer to get adequately crispy before turning the pan's contents with a spatula. Ultimately, about a third of the rice should be crisp, while the rest retains a fluffy consistency.