Bobby Flay Shockingly Commits This Common Food Sin

It's been the subject of talk shows. "TODAY" pressed two of the world's best-known chefs on the subject, with Martha Stewart admitting that yes, she does it sometimes, and José Andrés saying there is no need to ever do it. The hosts of the podcast, "A Hot Dog Is A Sandwich," dedicated a whole show to the subject; one host was clearly against it, and the other was willing to listen to the other side. NPR called Julia Child out for saying she did it. And now Bobby Flay is willing to admit that he does it, too. What he and others are admitting is that they wash raw chicken before cooking it, something the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says you should never ever do.

In a lightning round of controversial cooking questions on TikTok, the so-called King of the Grill is unapologetic when he says, "I wash my chicken before I cook it." He is, however, against using pre-minced garlic, allowing animals in the kitchen (except for cats), and rinsing rice.

But washing before cooking is a crucial mistake when handling chicken. Rinsing your ground beef can also be a risk. According to the USDA's research, washing or rinsing meat or poultry can splash any existing bacteria onto kitchen surfaces, causing cross-contamination and raising the potential for foodborne illness.