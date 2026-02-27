Bruce Springsteen's Favorite Sandwich Takes Us Back To Childhood
Various dishes reminiscent of younger days, like mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and the New England fluffernutter, are childhood favorites that still hold a fond place in the hearts — and kitchens — of many grownups. Celebrities enjoy these nostalgic foods, too. For instance, rocker Bruce Springsteen believes a good peanut butter and jelly is the finest sandwich to be had — a detail he revealed on an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (via YouTube). While we do not know exactly what kind of jelly the star prefers, he did specify that a large glass of milk should accompany the sammie, and the optimal eating time is 3 o'clock in the morning.
Late-night snacking is not something The Boss does often these days, though. Springsteen reportedly adheres to a strict diet that generally consists of just one meal per day, along with some fruit in the morning. He stated in an Apple Music interview, however, that he occasionally ventures outside his routine to "have some fun" (via YouTube). We are not sure whether he classes PB&J in the meal category or considers it a treat. But when sammie cravings come calling for Springsteen, the rock 'n' roll star's hungry heart answers that it is peanut butter jelly time.
He is not alone among celebs to confess a love of sandwiches to Colbert. Julia Roberts also loves a good PB&J — though she told Colbert her childhood version included adding sour cream and onion potato chips mashed into the mix (via Instagram). Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also loves the sandwich for a rather adorable reason: She told Colbert it is reportedly the only kind of food her husband knows how to make (via YouTube).
More Bruce Springsteen-approved foods
Among his preferred foods, Bruce Springsteen is also reportedly a fan of burgers. Back in 2013, he told a travel writer that he favors a simple hamburger, like the throwback diner versions of "1950s America" — just a thin patty topped with ketchup (via Burgers and Bruce).
The Boss also has some favored holiday dishes. During an interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," he shared that his Thanksgiving go-tos are marshmallow-covered sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce — the canned variety, not homemade (per TikTok). Cranberry sauce is, incidentally, one of the best foods to eat straight from the tin, and Springsteen likes his cut into slices.
When it comes to his own culinary aptitude, there is one dish the star cooks well: pancakes. In his book "Born to Run," Springsteen wrote that he honed the skill as a means of bonding with his kids at breakfast time, after his wife pointed out he would one day regret missing those morning hours because of his habit of sleeping in. The star had never cooked in his life, but he gamely began learning and practicing the art of flapjack-making until he mastered it.
In terms of dining out, New Jersey-born Springsteen has some favorite hometown spots. His go-to New Jersey diner, for instance, is Roberto's Freehold Grill — though, lamentably, it does not serve PB&J. It does seem to have the diner-style burgers he likes, though.