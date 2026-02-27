Bruce Springsteen's Favorite Sandwich Takes Us Back To Childhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Various dishes reminiscent of younger days, like mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, and the New England fluffernutter, are childhood favorites that still hold a fond place in the hearts — and kitchens — of many grownups. Celebrities enjoy these nostalgic foods, too. For instance, rocker Bruce Springsteen believes a good peanut butter and jelly is the finest sandwich to be had — a detail he revealed on an episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (via YouTube). While we do not know exactly what kind of jelly the star prefers, he did specify that a large glass of milk should accompany the sammie, and the optimal eating time is 3 o'clock in the morning.

Late-night snacking is not something The Boss does often these days, though. Springsteen reportedly adheres to a strict diet that generally consists of just one meal per day, along with some fruit in the morning. He stated in an Apple Music interview, however, that he occasionally ventures outside his routine to "have some fun" (via YouTube). We are not sure whether he classes PB&J in the meal category or considers it a treat. But when sammie cravings come calling for Springsteen, the rock 'n' roll star's hungry heart answers that it is peanut butter jelly time.

He is not alone among celebs to confess a love of sandwiches to Colbert. Julia Roberts also loves a good PB&J — though she told Colbert her childhood version included adding sour cream and onion potato chips mashed into the mix (via Instagram). Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also loves the sandwich for a rather adorable reason: She told Colbert it is reportedly the only kind of food her husband knows how to make (via YouTube).