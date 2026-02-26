Why Abraham Lincoln Didn't Like To Drink Alcohol

As we've seen, while he didn't like the stuff, nor the way it made him feel after drinking it, Abraham Lincoln did not abstain completely from drinking alcohol (though he very likely would have just rather not). And unlike the temperance movement, which mostly found overindulging to be a moral failing, our sixteenth president never looked at it this way. He took a more moderate approach, never judging his peers for their indulgence, and recognizing that alcoholism was best dealt with through community and understanding.

Considering his background, Lincoln could have easily taken a much more severe approach. It seems that all his life, from the time he was a small child, he was in contact with drinkers — oftentimes, heavy drinkers. His father actually worked at a distillery, called Boone distillery, and as a kid, Lincoln would bring him his lunch or dinner to the worksite, so he was exposed to liquor early on.

Then there's also the fact that, as a young adult, Lincoln was known to have owned a store with a bar attached, sharing ownership with a friend; there is some dispute among historians about whether our sixteenth president ever actually poured a dram in it or not. Whether or not whiskey and other liquors were definitely sold on the premises, and Lincoln was not heard to complain about the fact, so even if he did serve drinks "over the counter," so long as he wasn't the one ingesting them, our erstwhile president likely had few qualms (per The Atlantic).