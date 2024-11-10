The 29th President Who Served Whiskey At The White House During Prohibition
The White House is no stranger to scandals, but one Commander in Chief in particular was notorious for his love of drinking and carrying on — never mind that he was the first president during Prohibition. Warren G. Harding, the 29th President of the United States, was a man of leisure who, between various sexual affairs and rounds of gambling with his "Poker Cabinet," would host lavish parties in the White House overflowing with illegal liquor.
Harding's parties were indisputably boozy affairs. Guests revealed that every rumor about the festivities was true. Alice Longworth, a daughter of Teddy Roosevelt, even said the events ran rampant with "trays with bottles containing every imaginable brand of whiskey" (per New York Times). The White House was full of bootlegged alcohol that had been confiscated from the public, and Harding reportedly was at times intoxicated during Oval Office negotiations, gambled away presidential artifacts, and even allowed a friend's pet monkey to handle alcohol. While other presidents were known to drink — like Ulysses S. Grant and his favorite bourbon — the motto of the 29th president seemed to be "Go Harding, or go home."
Warren G. Harding's favorite holiday cocktail didn't feature whiskey
Warren G. Harding was known for always having whiskey on hand, and was also a lover of Champagne mixed drinks. While both are great, they had nothing on Harding's holiday favorite cocktail: the Tom & Jerry. A drink similar to eggnog, the Tom & Jerry is a frothy, warm beverage that was served on Christmas Day in the White House during the Harding administration.
Making the Tom & Jerry requires a bit of effort, as you have to make a batter using raw eggs and cream of tartar as the base before adding the alcohol. The drink features dark rum, a type of rum that mixes well with spices like nutmeg, which also stars in the recipe. The rich, caramel taste of the liquor blends well with the punchy spices to create a truly alluring combination. Overall, the Tom & Jerry feels like a hug in a drink, as both its flavor and alcohol content are sure to keep your insides warm and fuzzy. It's the perfect cocktail to serve as the holidays approach — as long as you don't go too "Harding."