The 29th President Who Served Whiskey At The White House During Prohibition

The White House is no stranger to scandals, but one Commander in Chief in particular was notorious for his love of drinking and carrying on — never mind that he was the first president during Prohibition. Warren G. Harding, the 29th President of the United States, was a man of leisure who, between various sexual affairs and rounds of gambling with his "Poker Cabinet," would host lavish parties in the White House overflowing with illegal liquor.

Harding's parties were indisputably boozy affairs. Guests revealed that every rumor about the festivities was true. Alice Longworth, a daughter of Teddy Roosevelt, even said the events ran rampant with "trays with bottles containing every imaginable brand of whiskey" (per New York Times). The White House was full of bootlegged alcohol that had been confiscated from the public, and Harding reportedly was at times intoxicated during Oval Office negotiations, gambled away presidential artifacts, and even allowed a friend's pet monkey to handle alcohol. While other presidents were known to drink — like Ulysses S. Grant and his favorite bourbon — the motto of the 29th president seemed to be "Go Harding, or go home."