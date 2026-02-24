How Much The Average Cocktail Costs In Las Vegas
Though the old adage says "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," no one seems to pay that much mind these days. People continue to flock to the Gambling Capital of the World, and then spill the beans on everything they saw, ate, and especially what they drank. You'll spend a pretty penny hitting up these celebrity chef restaurants, or indulging in fresh seafood at the all-you-can-eat buffets, but the money with which you might most regret parting is on cocktails. Visit something like this Tony Abou-Ganim-approved cocktail bar, and you could watch your dollars go up in smoke to the tune of $22 to $30 per individual drink, according to Vice President of Food and Beverage at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Andrew Pittard.
Pittard told Food Republic that the pricing can vary, but it all depends on what part of Las Vegas the bar or lounge is located, meaning Strip or off-Strip. "Strip venues tend to have higher operating costs, which naturally drives prices up," he explained. There is also the type of location you might wander into, with nightclubs, casinos, or performance spaces all pricing cocktails differently, according to the experience being offered. And aside from the quality of the spirits being used, if the location serves up specialty cocktails using fresh or unique ingredients, that can also drive up prices.
Where you can find cheaper cocktails in Sin City
If your wallet is feeling too light after indulging in some label-happy shopping or fine dining, you might be motivated to drink water for the rest of your time in Las Vegas. However, according to Andrew Pittard, you can find deals on cocktails — you just have to know where (and when) to look.
"Happy hours and off-Strip spots are usually where guests get the best bang for their buck," he informed us, sharing that his own hotel, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, is actually considered off-Strip, despite being located just a few blocks away. At Virgin Hotels, as well as other non-Strip properties like Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, or Palms Place Hotel and Spa, you can find the "same level of luxury, thoughtfully crafted cocktails and unique dining and lounge experiences found on the Strip," but at much less extravagant prices.
As for happy hours, many venues on the Strip and beyond offer drink specials during the slower parts of the day to stimulate business. You could take a stroll during weekday afternoons and stumble upon a cocktail special, like $8 martinis in a casino steakhouse, or $6.50 margaritas at a higher-end Mexican restaurant. But if you're of the more organized and well-informed sort (and you don't like leaving things, like your happy hour plans, to chance), a quick Google Maps search should steer you in the right direction. Plus, keep in mind that many casinos offer free drinks (including cocktails) to those who are actively gambling.