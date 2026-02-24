How Much The Average Cocktail Costs In Las Vegas

Though the old adage says "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," no one seems to pay that much mind these days. People continue to flock to the Gambling Capital of the World, and then spill the beans on everything they saw, ate, and especially what they drank. You'll spend a pretty penny hitting up these celebrity chef restaurants, or indulging in fresh seafood at the all-you-can-eat buffets, but the money with which you might most regret parting is on cocktails. Visit something like this Tony Abou-Ganim-approved cocktail bar, and you could watch your dollars go up in smoke to the tune of $22 to $30 per individual drink, according to Vice President of Food and Beverage at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Andrew Pittard.

Pittard told Food Republic that the pricing can vary, but it all depends on what part of Las Vegas the bar or lounge is located, meaning Strip or off-Strip. "Strip venues tend to have higher operating costs, which naturally drives prices up," he explained. There is also the type of location you might wander into, with nightclubs, casinos, or performance spaces all pricing cocktails differently, according to the experience being offered. And aside from the quality of the spirits being used, if the location serves up specialty cocktails using fresh or unique ingredients, that can also drive up prices.