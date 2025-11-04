How To Get Free Drinks In Vegas (If You're Willing To Potentially Lose Some Money)

For some, a trip to Las Vegas is the epitome of fun, parties, and trying iconic celebrity chef restaurants. If you happen to find yourself in Vegas and want to score some free drinks, there's a catch: You'll have to spend a little money first by gambling in the casinos.

That's right — most Las Vegas casinos offer free alcoholic (and non-alcoholic) beverages to those sitting and actively playing at slot machines or card tables. This perk isn't necessarily out of generosity by the casinos, though. There's a strategy behind free drinks: They keep players comfortable, encourage them to stay longer, and loosen inhibitions, which often leads to more spending. Plus, casinos want gamblers to have fun — and who doesn't love a free cocktail or soft drink?

To get a free drink at a Vegas casino, simply take a seat at a machine or table, start playing, and wait for a server to make the rounds (typically within 20 to 30 minutes). Although not a strict rule, many casinos can see how much you're gambling, and will prioritize guests who are spending more. In other words, you may get a refill faster at a high-limit blackjack table than you would at the penny slots. Generally, you'll also have better luck at the larger, more upscale casinos on the Strip, where complimentary drink service tends to be more frequent than at smaller or off-Strip locations.