How To Make Thin Gyro-Style Meat Without A Rotisserie

Much like giant doner kebabs, gyro cooks shave slivers of meat from a giant rotating spit. However, according to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, you can easily replicate the texture of gyro-style meat at home without a vertical rotisserie.

"The best way is to pulse seasoned meat in a food processor until it's very smooth, almost paste-like," says Stevens. This breaks down the little strands of ground beef into a uniform mixture and disperses additional ingredients like garlic and onion evenly throughout. It also serves to incorporate other traditional seasonings, such as rosemary, cinnamon, and marjoram, more thoroughly. While you'll still form the meat into a loaf shape, you want it to have a denser, spongier texture than traditional meatloaf. You could do this by hand, but a food processor is much easier, faster, and more efficient.

When it comes to baking, the key is to cook your loaves on a shallow tray rather than in a deep pan. This allows some of the excess fat to drain away, and Stevens says it gives the meat "a much more gyro-like texture when you free-form it into a rectangle and bake on a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet." Just like making doner kebabs at home, slicing thin pieces off your loaf and then briefly frying them in a hot pan recreates that classic, crispy street-food texture. Stevens says, "Gyro meat is supposed to be rich and juicy," so extra fat from marbled beef or pork can help keep it moist and delicious.