The Only Way To Cook Pot Roast When It's Frozen Solid

Pot roast is a universal crowd pleaser, and one of the best parts about making one at home is that it's super hands-off. You only need three simple ingredients, which you can chuck into your slow cooker, Dutch oven, or InstantPot and forget about. But while it might sound easy, there are several common mistakes you can make when cooking a pot roast, and many involve how you use the beef. In the same way you'd never add fatty, tender steaks to a pot roast, another big no-no is using frozen beef. To unpack why this becomes an issue, Food Republic spoke with Tara Bench, cookbook author and founder of Tara Teaspoon.

Freezing meat is a great way to extend its shelf life for several months. But while you can cook a frozen steak on the grill, it's best to avoid pairing it with your chosen pot roast vessel. For starters, Bench explained that the best recipes usually start with searing the beef, which allows caramelization to develop, building a strong flavor base. But as Bench noted, "Frozen meat just can't be seared! It ends up steaming as the meat cooks." So instead of a crispy, caramelized sear, you're looking at a sad, slimy mess, which isn't the best omen for the rest of your pot roast.

"Starting a pot roast from frozen also results in uneven cooking where the outside starts to braise and cook while the center is still thawing," Bench added. With frozen meat, heat moves much more slowly toward the middle, which creates a big problem as the roast cooks. "By the time the center is cooked through and tender, the outside of the roast can be overcooked and stringy," she warned.