How Gordon Ramsay Prevents Watery Lasagna Every Time

If you're in a hurry and need dinner fast, a frozen lasagna is a solid shortcut. However, if you have the time, nothing beats the homemade stuff. To help you succeed, celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay are on hand with plenty of tips and tricks to prevent the ultimate culinary sin: watery lasagna. According to Ramsay, the key to avoiding a soggy mess is ensuring your sauce is "properly thickened" (via The Kitchn).

Ramsay recommends a two-pronged approach for a thicker, less watery lasagna. First, he browns some flour on a tray in the oven and then sprinkles it over the vegetables to help absorb some of the sauce's liquid. It is important that you toast the flour before using it in your lasagna, as the raw flavor needs to be cooked out for it to be palatable. You don't have to do this in the oven, either; the stovetop works just as well, and you can even toast it in the microwave.

Second, Ramsay — who is apparently Team Béchamel Sauce when it comes to his lasagna — also told The Kitchn that he adds "lots of cheese" to the mixture of butter, flour, and milk. This helps keep it thick and prevents it from splitting while baking, since split sauce can't be fixed once it's layered into a lasagna, as it typically requires whisking.