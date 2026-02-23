The Perfect Candle For The Texas Roadhouse Fan In Your Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse has many devoted fans who appreciate its affordable steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and Texas country vibe. Also dear to their hearts are the famous rolls made every five minutes by an in-house baker, and brought to the table with honey cinnamon butter. That's why if you have a Roadhouse fan in your life, who maybe knows all the tips, tricks, and hacks its fans should, the chain's Honey Cinnamon Butter Candle would be perfect to give them.

Texas Roadhouse describes the scent as sweet and buttery, and says it's based on both the butter and the rolls. The $15 candle sold via the website comes in a 13-ounce round metal container with a lid and two wicks, and will last for around 50 hours. The chain also has the same scent in Wax Melts, which come in a 2-ounce pack with six cubes for $10.99. Conveniently enough, the online merch shop offers a $49.99 Candle/Wax Warmer as well, shaped like one of the bread baskets for the rolls, that can be used for the melts.

While the candles may smell good enough to eat, Texas Roadhouse does sell something you actually can eat at home. Its Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread and Mini Rolls with Honey Cinnamon Glaze are available at retailers like Walmart and Target and grocery stores. While the classic yummy flavors are there, the rolls' partner isn't the same as at the restaurant, since it's a "buttery spread" made with 70% vegetable oil. If you or your Roadhouse fan wants an actual butter copycat, you can make one in two easy steps with just four ingredients.