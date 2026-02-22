Prune Your Fall-Bearing Raspberries Like This For A Faster Bounce-Back

Just because raspberries are popular and in season in the summer doesn't mean you can't have a thriving harvest in the fall. But to give your plant the best chance at producing the most fruit, Gene Caballero, co-founder of Green Pal, told Food Republic that you "cut all the canes down to ground level."

"Fall bearing raspberries are typically best pruned in late winter or very early spring when the plants are dormant," said Cabellero. "The timing matters because if you prune too early, it can expose canes to the cold and ... waiting too long delays any new growth." Raspberries are a tough plant that spreads through its roots, so it has no problem being mowed down to the ground and later popping back up in the spring. Plus, many of their diseases, like gray mold and spur blight, thrive on overgrown plants that stay wet after watering due to a lack of air circulation and sunlight.

The key to a good harvest is focusing their energy, so encouraging the plant to grow new, fruitful canes that are less prone to disease gives you larger berries. Most fall-bearing varieties are technically "ever-bearing," meaning they produce fruit on their two-year-old floricanes in the summer and their one-year-old primocanes in the fall. You can often get the same amount of raspberries, or more, from a dedicated fall-bearing plant as you would from an ever-bearing one, provided you give it enough water, sun, and fertilizer.