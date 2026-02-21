Shake Shack's Cheese Sauce Uses This Secret Ingredient

Using wine is traditional in fondue, essentially another type of cheese sauce, as its tartaric acid helps keep the melted cheese from becoming stringy or breaking. But that's likely not its purpose in Shake Shack's sauce, and it's mainly there for flavor. That's because half the cheese used is American, which is processed to melt easily without any of those concerns and is the reason it melts so well on a burger or a classic patty melt. Additionally, to work in fondue, the ratio of wine to cheese is about 1 cup per 1 pound, while Shake Shack's sauce has only 2 tablespoons for 4 cups, which is about 1 pound.

For the same reason, if you'd like to try using another cheese in the sauce, switch the cheddar for something else, but keep the American. You could try other modifications, too, like including garlic with the onions and jalapeño, or adding more of the spicy pepper or using a hotter kind if you want more heat. Other options include adding dried spices like paprika, chili powder, or dry mustard, or swapping out the white wine vinegar for Champagne, apple cider, or rice vinegars.

Shake Shack also uses the sauce on its fries with bacon, cheese hot dog with or without bacon, and Crispy Onion Cheese Dog. It's a dipping option for Chicken Bites and onion rings, as well, and can also be ordered as a side.