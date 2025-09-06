Ina Garten's Favorite Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Has A Spot In Her Cookbook

Ina Garten is a culinary icon because her recipes and tips elevate staple dishes. Whether it's Garten's hack for upgrading bacon with brown sugar or using mango chutney to make grilled cheese, she is an expert in finding simple ways to level up our food. That's why, when Ina Garten tasted Shake Shack's chicken sandwich (aka the "Chicken Shack"), she had to include her version of the recipe in her cookbook "Cook Like a Pro."

Despite the fast casual restaurant mostly being known for its Shack Burgers — Shake Shack's take on smash burgers — its chicken sandwiches are insanely popular. One Redditor called the New York-based chain's Chicken Shack a "crispier, better" version of the Chick-fil-A sandwich, which Garten attributes to its double breading. In her recipe, which she shared on her Food Network series "Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro," she is very clear on how she accomplishes the crispy coating.

First, Garten recommends tenderizing the boneless chicken breast by dredging it in a marinade made of buttermilk, shallots, salt, pepper, garlic, and a halved jalapeño for at least 8 hours. Once you are ready to cook it, she recommends dunking the breast in a flour mixture seasoned with smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and celery salt, along with salt and pepper. The double breading comes in by repeating the dredge and dunk process once more, before shaking off the excess and frying it at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.