According To Lidia Bastianich, Beginners Should Start With This Type Of Risotto

While not complex, risotto can be rather labor-intensive, making some cooks hesitant to try their hands at it. In an interview with Tasting Table, Lidia Bastianich suggested that a vegetable-based risotto alla Milanese is a great starting point that keeps things simple and straightforward while you learn the tricks of the trade.

Bastianich explained that mastering the dish is "mostly about technique." Risotto is not just regular rice, and it requires enough stirring to release the starches, but not so much that you ruin it and create a paste. In-season vegetables already have incredible flavor, so leaning on them to season your dish takes some work off your plate and allows you to focus more on learning the technique to get the texture perfect. Plus, risotto already gets plenty of richness from dairy fats, so you may not even need savory meats for a satisfying meal.

In the fall and summer, Bastianich recommends using butternut squash, leeks, onions, and shallots, providing creamy textures and a mix of fresh and savory tastes. Squash is a particularly good choice because it takes about as long to cook as the rice itself, plus it breaks down in the stock to create a velvety texture. Different vegetables are great at helping you achieve the qualities of a great risotto and can essentially act like training wheels while you learn tips, tricks, and techniques.