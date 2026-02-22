Silverware is wonderful to have. It looks elegant, and some antique pieces can even command a high price. The downside of real silver, however, is that it's prone to tarnishing, which occurs when it reacts with sulfur compounds in the air, a form of oxidation that slowly dulls its shine. Fortunately, tarnishing does not have to be permanent, and the key to getting your silverware looking sparkling new might be sitting in your refrigerator: ketchup.

That's right — ketchup is an unexpected hero when it comes to cleaning. Its effectiveness at polishing metals lies in its acidic components, primarily vinegar and tomatoes, which respectively contain acetic and citric acid. These acids work together to break down silver sulfide, the black, oxidized layer. Ketchup can be both thick and thin, and if it's the latter, we recommend mixing it with a little homemade cornstarch slurry to thicken it up, so it stays in place, ensuring the chemical reaction has time to occur.

Before you get started, check the ingredients in your ketchup. While it's generally effective at removing tarnish, some varieties contain sulfites to extend shelf life. Since sulfites are what cause tarnishing in the first place, using the wrong kind of ketchup can actually have the opposite intended effect. Luckily, many common brands, including Heinz Tomato Ketchup, contain none. Now that the boring stuff is out of the way, the method for using ketchup to remove tarnishing is actually super simple. All you've got to do is generously coat the tarnished area with ketchup, and let it sit for up to an hour (depending on the severity of the tarnishing); then, buff it dry with a cloth.