Buffalo Wild Wings Vs Wingstop: Which Chain Has Better Deals On Wings?

Sure, there may be many ways to cook chicken wings, but going out for the dish comes with many advantages. Foremost, you eliminate the hassle of shopping, cooking, and cleaning; wings taste best via a tricky double-fry technique, after all. Furthermore, wing-focused restaurants also ease sampling several flavors, all ready to enjoy in a fun and laid-back setting or takeaway. Thankfully, the U.S. is home to quite a selection of wing-focused chains, with Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop two industry giants. Both taste delicious, so you may wonder– which chain has better deals on wings?

As two market rivals, prices remain competitive, with a clear answer dependent on preference, location, and willingness to wait for a promotion. Firstly — like with many other chains – keep in mind prices may differ per region and occasionally even inside a city, so it's best to check your closest outlet for precise value.

Generally, the two offer a nearly equal price for bone-in wings, although Wingstop's boneless wings and certain sides come cheaper. Buffalo Wild Wings does win on deals, though; customers can expect alluring buy-one-get-one sales twice a week. So for the lowest possible price per wing, Buffalo Wild Wings is the spot.