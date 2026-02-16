Buffalo Wild Wings Vs Wingstop: Which Chain Has Better Deals On Wings?
Sure, there may be many ways to cook chicken wings, but going out for the dish comes with many advantages. Foremost, you eliminate the hassle of shopping, cooking, and cleaning; wings taste best via a tricky double-fry technique, after all. Furthermore, wing-focused restaurants also ease sampling several flavors, all ready to enjoy in a fun and laid-back setting or takeaway. Thankfully, the U.S. is home to quite a selection of wing-focused chains, with Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop two industry giants. Both taste delicious, so you may wonder– which chain has better deals on wings?
As two market rivals, prices remain competitive, with a clear answer dependent on preference, location, and willingness to wait for a promotion. Firstly — like with many other chains – keep in mind prices may differ per region and occasionally even inside a city, so it's best to check your closest outlet for precise value.
Generally, the two offer a nearly equal price for bone-in wings, although Wingstop's boneless wings and certain sides come cheaper. Buffalo Wild Wings does win on deals, though; customers can expect alluring buy-one-get-one sales twice a week. So for the lowest possible price per wing, Buffalo Wild Wings is the spot.
Buffalo Wild Wings runs better promotions
Swing by Buffalo Wild Wings sans discount, and you can get 10 boneless wings for $11.99 or the same quantity of bone-in for $13.59 (based on a Texas location). The chain impressively offers over two dozen flavors, letting you mix and match two per order. Want some ranch or crispy carrots and celery? That'll run you a dollar a piece. Furthermore, scaling to an order of 15, 20, or 30 wings does save you a few dollars with bone-in orders, but not so much boneless (Wingstop also offers no bulk wing savings). All-in-all, it's a pricing model that makes ordering Buffalo Wild Wings' easy, yet typically a just a touch pricier than Wingstop.
Check the chain's promotions page, though, and cost-effectiveness takes a turn. For starters, note a six piece order of boneless wings is buy-one-get-one on Thursday, although takeout only. Additionally, you could sign up for the free rewards program, which accumulates redeemable points per purchase as well as grants you buy-one-get-one boneless wings on Tuesdays.
While Wingstop does run occasional BOGO offers on newly released items, it's not a common business strategy. Conversely, customers have reported on BWW's incredible wing deal for years, with some becoming regulars due to the promotion. Especially since Buffalo Wild Wings taste so good, keep Tuesdays and Thursdays in mind for great deals on tasty chicken bites.
Wingstop offers infrequent wing deals
Not feeling like optimizing costs? Wingstop makes saving a bit easier. A 10-piece of boneless wings comes in at only $7, while bone-in is $13.29 (also when ordering in Texas). Opposed to Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop also lets you mix and match a preferred quantity of boneless and bone-in per order. The chain does offer fewer flavors — although it's still an expansive selection just under 20. As with Buffalo Wild Wings, an accompanying dipping sauce or raw vegetables will cost you extra: Accouterments start at $1.49. Yet here, you can also add on other heartier sides for fewer dollars: Wingstop's fries that come with a sweet seasoning cost $3.29, opposed to $5.99 for a basket at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Although Wingstop's boneless basket is a great deal, don't expect many wing promotions at the chain — clearances usually involve combos and sandwiches. While the Wingstop used to offer discounted wings on Mondays and Tuesdays, customers report the weekly deal dwindling in availability. Historically, the business didn't emphasize sales. "We rarely have promos," noted a Wingstop employee on Reddit. So if you don't want to wait on a weekly special (and are ok with boneless), grab your cheaper wing fix here.