Dolly Parton's Branded Store-Bought Pot Roast Is A Win, According To Customers
Aside from tearing up a stage with her incredible presence and voice, Dolly Parton's love of food is well-documented. The Queen of Country's No. 1 favorite food is the potato, and her favorite Taco Bell order is the simple but relatable Soft Taco Supreme with a side of black beans and rice. Further, in 2025, she released a set of five frozen meals under her own name, featuring tastes of the American South. One of those, the Beef Pot Roast, is a big-time triumph, according to customers.
"This was a pleasant way to [end] my night," one reviewer said on the Walmart product page. They continued, lauding the perfect texture of both the potatoes and the carrots, and praised the tender beef and flavorful, thick gravy. Speaking of the gravy, a reviewer on the Kroger product page found the sauce to be extremely delicious, saying they felt the gravy should be sold on its own.
The good people of r/FrozenDinners also chimed in, with one commenter acclaiming the beef in the meal, calling it fresh-tasting and tender, and saying that you won't find a weird, stringy or rubbery texture that you might find in other meals. Another Redditor mirrored the sentiments about the meat, and joked, "Dolly didn't come here to play. She came here to EAT."
A few more great frozen meals from Dolly Parton
Now, Dolly Parton has only released five frozen meals (thus far), but aside from the Beef Pot Roast, there are two other clear winners. The first is the Shrimp & Grits with Cheese, Tomatoes and Scallions in a Spicy Sauce. Purchasers love this meal, with one reviewer on the Kroger product page saying, "...while the overall visual presentation of it isn't consistently great, the flavors and satisfaction are consistently top-notch." Another customer who rated the shrimp and grits combo also praised the grits' texture, saying they come out perfectly whenever they microwave it. A third fan of this meal on Reddit's r/FrozenDinners subreddit said it's one of the best they've had in a long time, commending the makers for not skimping on the shrimp at all.
Another meal that's gained widespread approval is the Chicken & Dumplings, which is good since it's a take on Parton's go-to dinner to make at home. One skeptical but ultimately intrepid customer on Target's product page said they weren't too sure about this meal, but were blown away upon the first bite. A fan on a different Reddit thread said they loved this homey dish, calling it "by far the best chicken and dumplings/crustless chicken pot pie kind of meal I've found," adding that they hope it's on freezer shelves for a long time to come. Clearly, many fans of the musician's line of frozen meals can't stop singing its praises.