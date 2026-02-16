Dolly Parton's Branded Store-Bought Pot Roast Is A Win, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aside from tearing up a stage with her incredible presence and voice, Dolly Parton's love of food is well-documented. The Queen of Country's No. 1 favorite food is the potato, and her favorite Taco Bell order is the simple but relatable Soft Taco Supreme with a side of black beans and rice. Further, in 2025, she released a set of five frozen meals under her own name, featuring tastes of the American South. One of those, the Beef Pot Roast, is a big-time triumph, according to customers.

"This was a pleasant way to [end] my night," one reviewer said on the Walmart product page. They continued, lauding the perfect texture of both the potatoes and the carrots, and praised the tender beef and flavorful, thick gravy. Speaking of the gravy, a reviewer on the Kroger product page found the sauce to be extremely delicious, saying they felt the gravy should be sold on its own.

The good people of r/FrozenDinners also chimed in, with one commenter acclaiming the beef in the meal, calling it fresh-tasting and tender, and saying that you won't find a weird, stringy or rubbery texture that you might find in other meals. Another Redditor mirrored the sentiments about the meat, and joked, "Dolly didn't come here to play. She came here to EAT."