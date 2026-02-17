Costco Has An Organic Coffee Selection, But There's A Small Catch
Despite maintaining a limited selection of products, there's always a new gem to uncover at Costco. So between loading up on frozen items filled with protein and enjoying a bevy of free samples, keep in mind the retailer's a great spot for caffeine needs, too. Adding to such energizing offerings is a surprisingly varied organic coffee selection. These bags cover many types, including Kirkland Signature-labeled Organic Ethiopia Coffee, Organic Decaf Colombian Coffee, several varieties meant for K-Cups, as well as name-brand offerings like the Organic Mayorga Café Cubano Roast and Mother Earth Organic Medium Roast Coffee.
As is typical for Costco, sizes are huge. Most coffee bags come in two-packs of 2 pounds, while the K-Cup pods have some 120 counts per box. If you're wondering why you haven't caught sight of such proportions while perusing the aisles, there is a small catch: Most packages are online only. With the frenzied in-store shopping experience (the warehouse famously doesn't even label its aisles), it's all too easy to forget about Costco's quickly growing digital sales. So for a great selection of coffee produced without chemicals, make sure to check the retailer's online platform.
Browse Costco's organic coffee offerings online
Coffee labels come with abundant complexity, making it tough to unravel what organic, Rainforest Alliance, USDA, or Fair Trade coffee means. In this case, nearly all Costco coffee bags bear a USDA organic label, a sign the contents are regulated by the USDA's National Organic Program. Such coffee includes inspection regarding soil conditions, use of pesticides, planting styles, and other factors — a general sign of quality. Yet keep in mind such factors don't strictly translate to better flavor, as the origin, roast, brand, and preference all impact the drinking experience.
Still, Kirkland Signature coffee does appeal to customers. "It's literally all I order [online]," noted a user in a Reddit thread discussing Costco's online-only offerings, calling them "the best coffee beans." On the store's own retail platform, the coffees come with a similarly well-reviewed status. For instance, as of February 2026, the Organic Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods boast a 4.8/5 with over 2,700 reviews, while the 3,000 reviews on USDA Organic Whole Bean Blend average to a 4.6/5. "I don't think this can be beaten for the price. This is my working day roast," wrote one reviewer. Some report spotting such great-value coffee in-store, but for reliability and selection, shop digitally — you won't need to navigate the crowds, either.