Trader Joe's Customers Can't Buy Enough Of The Chain's Pizza Spread

With its use of secretive, worldwide sourcing and often-rotating inventory, Trader Joe's is the ideal store to stock up on fun grocery items. So when that snack mood onsets, try out one of the retailer's spreads; customers especially love the limited-time Everything But the Pizza Whipped Cream Cheese Spread. Coming in at only $2.79 for 8 ounces, it's an easy grocery cart add-on packed with flavor.

Containing umami-dense sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan, a balanced hit of garlic, plus a secretive array of spices, the spread doesn't shy away from strong tasting notes — and Trader Joe's customers are big fans. "[This] is SOOOO good that sometimes [I] just eat it by the spoonful," notes an enthusiastic Reddit user. A Facebook food reviewer enjoys the cream cheese on a toasted bagel, noting it's "like a pizza experience when you get that crispy crunch and then the extra cheese spread." Meanwhile on TikTok, a user also praises the pleasant pizza-like palate, adding that the product also offers "a great whipped cream cheese texture."

For an affordable cream cheese, this pizza-inspired spread has generated abundant internet buzz. So look for this fan-favorite product in the refrigerated section, right alongside TJ's seasonal pumpkin cream cheese, to try it out for yourself.