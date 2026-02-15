Trader Joe's Customers Can't Buy Enough Of The Chain's Pizza Spread
With its use of secretive, worldwide sourcing and often-rotating inventory, Trader Joe's is the ideal store to stock up on fun grocery items. So when that snack mood onsets, try out one of the retailer's spreads; customers especially love the limited-time Everything But the Pizza Whipped Cream Cheese Spread. Coming in at only $2.79 for 8 ounces, it's an easy grocery cart add-on packed with flavor.
Containing umami-dense sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan, a balanced hit of garlic, plus a secretive array of spices, the spread doesn't shy away from strong tasting notes — and Trader Joe's customers are big fans. "[This] is SOOOO good that sometimes [I] just eat it by the spoonful," notes an enthusiastic Reddit user. A Facebook food reviewer enjoys the cream cheese on a toasted bagel, noting it's "like a pizza experience when you get that crispy crunch and then the extra cheese spread." Meanwhile on TikTok, a user also praises the pleasant pizza-like palate, adding that the product also offers "a great whipped cream cheese texture."
For an affordable cream cheese, this pizza-inspired spread has generated abundant internet buzz. So look for this fan-favorite product in the refrigerated section, right alongside TJ's seasonal pumpkin cream cheese, to try it out for yourself.
Find delicious ways to enjoy Trader Joe's pizza cream cheese spread
Naturally, a bagel serves as an ideal canvas for this tasty cream cheese spread, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy it. On a Trader Joe's Reddit thread, users also enjoy the product as a dip; "I put it on wheat thins!" says one commenter, while another notes, "It was really good with pita chips." Others say they smear the cream cheese onto raw peppers as well as flatbread. Yet don't undervalue employing the flavor-packed foodstuff in more creative applications, too.
From casseroles to creative baking applications, the pizza-flavored cream cheese integrates rich umami flavor into recipes without added fuss. Trader Joe's itself recommends stuffing the spread into crab rangoons — a concept you could also elaborate into crab rangoon nachos. Alternatively, use the dairy product as a way to enhance richness in a pizza pasta bake, pairing it with ingredients like pepperoni, cheese, and olives, all covered in a tomato sauce. Meanwhile, a TikTok user showcases making a batch of mouthwatering pizza rolls using the spread as filling. There are lots of ways to use leftover cream cheese, and this pizza-flavored spread shines in many such applications.