Carbonara Vs Pasta Alla Gricia: What's The Difference Between The Italian Dishes?

Think of the best Italian dishes, and pasta quickly comes to mind for its inherent intricacy. Italian culinary tradition is intensely regional, with the pasta shape and accompanying sauce tied to a place and era. Take carbonara and pasta alla gricia, for example. Both typically feature a long pasta shape, paired with cured pork, hard cheese, and black pepper — striking similarities. Yet, once you unravel the details, their distinct complexities are revealed.

Both dishes are part of Rome's culinary canon — known as cucina Romana in Italian — a rustic way of cooking that emphasizes bold flavors. Alongside abundant offal dishes, Roman-style pizza, and fried artichokes, the city is known for four iconic pastas: black pepper-heavy cacio e pepe, tomato-inflected amatriciana, plus carbonara and pasta alla gricia. All share similar culinary qualities, like the use of savory Pecorino Romano.

Yet the two dishes' distinct origins reveal wildly different culinary approaches. Pasta alla gricia is made using only cured pork, black pepper, and Pecorino Romano, a pairing likely devised as a hearty dish by shepherds. Meanwhile, carbonara's inclusion of egg (oftentimes exclusively yolk) first emerged in the mid-20th century. A sign of prosperity, carbonara is a decadent and comforting dish untethered to tradition — a marked distinction from pasta alla gricia's old-school appeal.