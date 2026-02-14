Skip The Salt: Use This Seasoning Blend On Fries Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

French fries are a crowd-pleaser that everyone loves, and the couldn't-be-simpler fried potatoes are delicious with nothing more than a sprinkle of salt. At the same time, they're also an ideal canvas to creatively enhance with other flavors. Among a range of tempting seasonings to try on your fries, Tajín livens them up with vibrant Mexican zest that will have you reaching for a bottle of the spice blend instead of the salt shaker.

Tajín Clásico seasoning combines two common Mexican flavors: chiles and lime. It uses a mix of dried chile peppers that includes árbol, guajillo, and pasilla, dehydrated lime juice, citric acid, and sea salt. Together they create a taste that blends saltiness, bright and sour flavors from the citrus, and the peppers' zippy, but not too spicy, heat. It can enhance fries made with other root vegetables as well, like sweet potatoes, jicama, parsnips, yuca, or turnips.

Season your fries with Tajín right after they come out of the hot oil (use a neutral, high-smoke-point oil), when it will stick to them best. You can either sprinkle it on or toss it in a bowl with the just-cooked potatoes for fuller coverage. If you're air-frying, spray a little oil on the cut potatoes first, so some of it will remain on the surface for the Tajín to adhere to after they're done. Toss the raw potatoes lightly with oil when oven-baking them for the same reason. The pre-oiling concept applies to air-frying and baking frozen fries, too.