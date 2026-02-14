Elvis Used To Sneak Into This Memphis BBQ Restaurant After Hours
Elvis Presley loved a classic Southern dish, ranging from mashed potatoes and gravy to his favorite buttery pound cake. As a Tennessee resident, such preferences naturally extended to barbecue, too. In his hometown of Memphis, still-operating Leonard's barbecue was one of Presley's favorites. The King of Rock'N'Roll was more than just a regular; Presley maintained a close relationship with restaurant owners.
Operating as a restaurant and drive-in eatery at the time, Leonard's Pit Barbecue would extend serving food after hours, letting Elvis sneak in and enjoy his beloved fare in peace. Presley would repay the hospitality with generous tips, and even once sent a birthday cake to owner Leonard Heuberger – a kind act commemorated with a newspaper clipping still displayed inside the restaurant.
Opened in 1922, Leonard's Pit has long been renowned for its barbecued pork: ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and fried catfish platters feature on today's menu. Unfortunately, Presley's go-to order has become lost in history, but it's reasonable to assume he dug into such meaty offerings – Elvis Presley even topped his pizza with pulled pork, after all. So to try out the barbecue enjoyed by the King, swing by Memphis's cherished Leonard's Pit.
Over a century old Leonard's Pit Barbecue is a Memphis institution
From its humble start as a small South Memphis sandwich stand, Leonard's Pit Barbecue went on to become one of the city's oldest and most popular restaurants. By the time Elvis frequented the eatery in the 1960s, it had long been iconic. Fueled by intrigue in the tender pork shoulder and flavorful ribs, the restaurant switched to a large charcoal-fueled pit, becoming one of Memphis's most buzzing eateries.
Leonard's Pit continues to serve a style of American barbecue unique to Memphis. The ribs come with dry rub coated only after preparation, alongside a light dose of sauce. A slaw topping garnishes the pulled pork sandwich, a city-wide pairing occasionally attributed to Leonard's. Plus, there's a barbecued bologna sandwich and pulled pork Memphis-style spaghetti on the menu, two other cherished creations from the region. Accompanied by comforting sides like potato salad and turnip greens, it's a lineup of dishes that aligns with Elvis' documented taste.
Naturally, some details have changed since the pop star's days as a regular. The restaurant has swapped owners, shifted locations, and evolved in mode of operation (including a stint as a buffet). Still, the eatery upholds an old-school Memphis experience, landing it media appearances like on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and a dedicated set of regulars.