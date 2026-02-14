Elvis Used To Sneak Into This Memphis BBQ Restaurant After Hours

Elvis Presley loved a classic Southern dish, ranging from mashed potatoes and gravy to his favorite buttery pound cake. As a Tennessee resident, such preferences naturally extended to barbecue, too. In his hometown of Memphis, still-operating Leonard's barbecue was one of Presley's favorites. The King of Rock'N'Roll was more than just a regular; Presley maintained a close relationship with restaurant owners.

Operating as a restaurant and drive-in eatery at the time, Leonard's Pit Barbecue would extend serving food after hours, letting Elvis sneak in and enjoy his beloved fare in peace. Presley would repay the hospitality with generous tips, and even once sent a birthday cake to owner Leonard Heuberger – a kind act commemorated with a newspaper clipping still displayed inside the restaurant.

Opened in 1922, Leonard's Pit has long been renowned for its barbecued pork: ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, and fried catfish platters feature on today's menu. Unfortunately, Presley's go-to order has become lost in history, but it's reasonable to assume he dug into such meaty offerings – Elvis Presley even topped his pizza with pulled pork, after all. So to try out the barbecue enjoyed by the King, swing by Memphis's cherished Leonard's Pit.