The Oil You Should Be Using For The Most Traditional Tempura

Tempura is only as good as its batter. When done right, the fried coating is crisp, but thin and light enough to disintegrate into delicate little crumbs in your mouth. This dainty outer layer shouldn't be too overpowering on the palate, either, for tempura is meant to showcase the natural flavor of the vegetables, meats, and seafood encased inside. Get it wrong, however, and you'll have a soggy, oily mess.

The oil that's used to deep-fry plays a crucial role here. Restaurants in Japan often use Japanese salad oil for frying tempura. This is no high-priced nut or seed oil meant to finish salads, but an extremely refined vegetable oil instead. There are several reasons why this oil is favored. For one, it is neutral in taste, so it doesn't impart a flavor of its own into the tempura. That said, it's common practice to add a tiny amount of sesame oil to neutral oils, as this gives the tempura a subtle nuttiness. More importantly, Japanese salad oil is light in viscosity, which is the key to keeping tempura light and crisp. Thick oils are notorious for clinging onto fried foods and giving them a heavy, greasy aftertaste.

Taihaku sesame seed oil is another popular fat used for tempura. Unlike some versions of sesame oil that have a dark hue and an intense fragrance, taihaku is an untoasted oil with a more neutral scent and flavor. It's also quite expensive, making it more of a "premium" option used at high-end eateries.