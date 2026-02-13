'Great Price On Some Top Shelf Food': Costco Shoppers Love This Luxurious Frozen Meal

Costco shoppers love doing their everyday food shopping at the membership warehouse club, where prices for largely bulk-size items are often more affordable than at regular grocery stores. But it also sells some special items that can be a lot more expensive, running into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, like wines, caviar, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese wheels, and whole jamón ibérico ham legs. One pricier item that customers have praised is Northwest Fish's Surf and Turf Duo Pack that comes with a sumptuous combo of top-tier wagyu beef and giant lobster tails.

For $379.99, you get two 20- to 28-ounce cold-water lobster tails from the North Atlantic off Canada and the Northeastern U.S., and two 6-ounce A5 wagyu beef filet mignons imported from Japan. A5 wagyu is considered highly luxurious — it's renowned for its incredibly rich flavor from abundant marbling, as well as for being exceptionally tender. All of the items in the online-only order are uncooked and frozen.

Reviews on Costco's website have applauded the Surf and Turf Duo's quality and the price, despite the close-to-$400 cost. One person raved, "The quality of the lobster and the steak is absolutely phenomenal," while another wrote that "the price you pay is unbeatable" for the food. One commenter acknowledged the splurge but said it was still a deal: "So totally worth the indulgence, cannot imagine what it would have cost at a restaurant."