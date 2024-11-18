How To Spruce Up Store-Bought Mulled Wine

A satisfying way to cope with the colder temperatures is to warm up with a bowl of winter minestrone and a mug of perfectly-spiced mulled wine. Next to making your own mulled wine, you can also choose from a vast selection at many conventional supermarkets and liquor stores. And since this seasonal drink can take on a multitude of flavors, depending on the brand, you may want to adjust your latest bottle to suit your tastes.

To find out how to perk up mulled wine, Food Republic staff spoke with Gabriel Corbett, a highly-skilled sommelier at Jônt – a Michelin-starred chef's corner restaurant in Washington, D.C. Once you've bought a bottle, Corbett advises to "taste it first and see how sweet it is. You might want to end up adding some acid in the form of lemon juice and maybe add some more spices if you feel that it isn't appropriately spiced."

Traditionally, mulled wine is made by simmering full-bodied red wines like Zinfandel or Merlot with aromatic ingredients like whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, and fresh oranges. Oftentimes, small amounts of fruit juice and sugar or honey are added to combat the acidity. Since store-bought versions could be too sweet, not sweet enough, or flat-tasting, you may need to follow Corbett's lead and adjust the flavor with extra alcohol, whole spices, and more.