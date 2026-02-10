How To Give Your Soup A Hearty Protein Boost With One Extra Ingredient

For many of us, soup is one of those reliable culinary standbys that never gets old. Need relief from the heat? No problem. Grab a bowl of chilled summer borscht to cool you down. Craving a bit of comfort? Nothing better than whipping up your favorite chicken pozole recipe. The best part is that, whether you're opening a can or cooking from scratch, soup is a fairly forgiving dish that lends itself well to customization. For example, if you want to easily up the protein in your next batch, try adding some chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) to the mix.

For every cup of cooked chickpeas — the kind you'd get from a can — you're looking at approximately 14.5 grams of protein. If you prefer buying them dry, a single cup packs nearly 39 grams. Just be sure to soak them (either overnight or with a quick boil) before they hit your pot; otherwise, they'll be far too tough to enjoy.

In terms of taste, chickpeas won't really alter the flavor of your broth or base in any meaningful way if you're simply using them to bolster the macronutrients in your meal. They're a relatively mild and versatile ingredient; as long as you rinse them before tossing them in — which helps remove that metallic taste the canned variety can have — they'll soak up whatever spices you've already got going pretty readily.