How To Make An Italian Comfort Soup With 3 Ingredients

Whether it's fall or wintertime and you need something hot to warm you up, or spring or summer, and you just need a quick, filling meal — soup is the answer. While there are soup recipes whose ingredients number in the dozens, or which require a ton of patience and technique (did you know consommé is one of the hardest dishes to make from scratch?), it is entirely feasible to create a delicious and satisfying soup with just three basic ingredients: tortellini, broth or stock, and some kind of leafy green vegetable, like spinach or kale.

While the broth or stock and leafy greens can translate to any number of cuisines, what gives this soup a decidedly Italian flair are the tortellini — which traditionally hail from either Modena, Bologna, or Castelfranco Emilia — Italy (the exact origin of tortellini, like so many foods, such as churros, is difficult to trace exactly). You can use either fresh and refrigerated or frozen. Fresh will likely taste better, and since there are so few ingredients, it makes sense to use the best ones you can get your hands on; at the same time, frozen are a lot more convenient to keep on hand for busy weeknights or sick days.

This three-ingredient soup is not only easy to make — you can pretty much just dump all the ingredients in a pot and simmer — it's also easy on your wallet. If you have an Aldi nearby, you can make this meal for about $5 before tax, or if you're close to a Walmart, it can be made for about $8. Doesn't get much more bellisimo than that!