Ziti Vs Penne: What's The Difference?

It's no secret that different pasta shapes work best with various sauces, but have you ever wondered about the differences between some of the more common macaroni styles? When you're finding the right ingredients for Italian food, choosing the correct pasta is of the utmost importance. While some dishes, like spaghetti all'assassina (which can be made with a hot pan technique), are straightforward, it can be difficult to decide between two noodles when they appear to be the same. One such comparison can be made between ziti and penne, two shapes of pasta that may look similar but tend to have very different uses.

Ziti and penne are both tube-shaped, hollow pasta types that are well suited for heavy or creamy sauces. Thanks to their central hole, these shapes are the perfect vessel to hold onto sauce and melted cheese, allowing you to get all of that goodness in every single bite. Even though they're so alike, though, they aren't exactly interchangeable (although you can swap one for the other in a pinch). For instance, ziti tends to be used more in baked pasta dishes (classic baked ziti, anyone?), while penne is used in very saucy recipes (like the always popular penne a la vodka).