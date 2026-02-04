The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In February 2026
It's the month of love, and a big crop of new products is hitting Walmart shelves — and the virtual shelves at Walmart.com — ranging from merchandise that is overwhelmingly pink in honor of Valentine's Day to some celebrity-inspired goodies you shouldn't miss, from barbecue sauce to new sports drinks. Whether you're looking for Valentine treats to thrill your sweetheart or an exciting new culinary product to add bold flavor to your dinner, you'll find lots at Walmart this month.
Some longtime brands have branched out with new products that are definitely worth a look — and a taste — and some brand-new, never-before-seen brands are hitting the market, as well. From meaty snacks and new drink flavors to innovative pantry ingredients and high-tech treats, there's something for everyone among these newly released offerings. Keep these goodies in mind as you plan out your February shopping list — some might just become favorites in your household.
Exciting new sauce from the mayor of Flavortown
A familiar face in the food world has dropped a brand-new product, available at Walmart in February 2026: Guy Fieri's Flavortown Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce. If you want to make perfectly grilled barbecue chicken like Fieri, using a signature sauce like this from the mayor of Flavortown himself is a good start, with its sweet, smoky profile, with notes of molasses and smoky bourbon.
An allergen-friendly treat option for Valentine's Day
With this Organic Lollipops & Card Kit from Dole, your child can gear up for their classroom Valentine's party in a way that's allergen-friendly. The pack includes 30 organic, gluten-free, fruit-flavored lollipops that are free of the "big 9" allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, milk, eggs, soybeans, sesame, fish, and shellfish), and fun Valentine cards are included to accompany the treats.
A sweet morning wake-me-up
If you can't decide whether to have donuts, Pop-Tarts, or coffee for breakfast, The Original Donut Shop Pop-Tarts Brown Sugar Cinnamon K-Cup Coffee Pods solve the problem with a combination of flavors. Enjoy the taste of brown sugar, cinnamon, and those iconic toaster pastries as you sip this sweet beverage from Keurig, brewable for either hot or iced enjoyment.
A high-protein, crispy twist on a snacking favorite
When you need a filling snack on the go, there are plenty of fast food options with lots of protein, but if you don't have time to stop, an all-new, protein-rich snack can fit right in your purse or pocket. These Naked Beef Jerky Crisps from People's Choice Beef Jerky deliver 40 grams of protein per package and, with just three ingredients — beef, water, and salt — are compliant for a variety of diets. Additionally, they bring a fun new crunch to jerky snacking, as the 100% American beef used to make them is sliced extra thin for unique crispness.
Hydrate like Messi
Argentina-born player Lionel Messi is widely considered the greatest soccer player of all time, and now you can hydrate like the sports superstar with Mas+ by Messi Hydration Sports Drinks. Offered in flavors like Miami Punch (in a fluorescent pink can reminiscent of his Inter Miami team jerseys), Orange d'Or, Berry Copa Crush, and Limón Lime League, the beverages provide electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, with no artificial sweeteners or colors.
A nostalgic candy favorite gets frozen
For many, the thought of eating sour gummy worms brings back nostalgic childhood memories, and now the candies have a new embodiment for a new generation in frozen Trolli Gummi Pops. The sour, chewy treats, beloved for decades — which get their sour bite from acid combinations — can now be enjoyed in a unique, non-dairy frozen dessert that is part gummy and part ice pop, delighting tongues in a sour-sweet cherry and lemon flavor.
Say I love you with help from Colonel Sanders
If your valentine is a Kentucky Fried Chicken fan, this KFC Valentine's Day Candy Heart Box from Frankford Candy delivers the perfect level of Kentucky-fried silliness with a side of sweet. Packaged in a classic, heart-shaped box printed with the words "I'm Drumstruck By You," the gift includes a smiling, plush chicken drumstick toy and individually wrapped strawberry-flavored gummy candies.
For extra flavor, shake on the butter
If you want home-cooked food that's so buttery, it should be outlawed, Dan-O's Outlaw Butter Dust is for you. This all-purpose seasoning gives a burst of buttery flavor to anything it touches and can be dusted on foods from steak to popcorn for an added boost of bold butteriness.
A new style for an old-school cereal brand
A familiar cereal has gotten a granola upgrade for a whole new take on breakfast. The Cheerios brand that eaters have been enjoying since 1941 now comes in a granola, with Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Chocolate flavors on offer for your breakfasting and snacking pleasure.
Naturally sweetened soda brand gets citrusy new flavor
If you're a fan of Zevia — a popular line of stevia-flavored fizzy sodas that have all the carbonation but none of the sugar — a brand-new flavor has dropped at Walmart: Orange Creamsicle. The new drink is reminiscent of the popular frozen ice cream bars and will give you a sweet, orange-flavored sip with zero calories and zero sugar.
A sparkling, sweet topper for your Valentine's Day goodies
If you need something sweet and festive to top your Valentine's Day baking efforts or rim the glasses of your romantic Valentine's Day cocktails, this Bridgerton Strawberries & Cream Finishing Sugar brings creamy, sparkling strawberry flavor. Part of McCormick's line of limited edition Bridgerton Finishing Sugars, created in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland's "Bridgerton," the topper adds the perfect crowning touch of Valentine's Day sparkle to any treat.
A glowing treat to wow your valentine
If you want to give a Valentine's treat that's way outside the ordinary, these Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups Hearts feature edible confetti that actually glows under a blacklight. Flavorless turmeric extract is the illuminating secret to these lit-up treats — and they'll certainly be the talk of any Valentine's Day party or classroom Valentine exchange.
A pocket-sized flavor boost on the go
Add over-the-top flavor to foods and drinks anytime, anywhere with these single-serve packets of Kosterina Crushed Strawberry Vinegar — small enough to carry in a pocket, a purse, and even a wallet. Containing just three ingredients — strawberry puree, white cooked grape must, and white wine vinegar — these little packets pack in bold, Mediterranean-inspired flavor that makes an ideal addition to dressings, cocktails, salads, grain bowls, meats, and more.
Sweet, pink coffee à la Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton has put her stamp on a creamy coffee addition that is perfectly pink for Valentine's Day: International Delight Paris Hilton Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer. The 14-ounce spray can emits a foamy, cotton candy-flavored layer of creaminess for any hot or iced coffee — no frothers or other gadgets needed.
