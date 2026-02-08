10 Best Juices To Pair With Rum, According To Experts

Rum is one of those spirits that instantly reminds you of warm weather and tropical vibes. Maybe it's because it pairs so well with fruity flavors, or maybe it's just because it is synonymous with the Caribbean, but either way, rum and juice are a match made in heaven. At least my kind of tropical heaven, that's for sure. Even so, some juices pair better with the beloved spirit than others, and if you've ever wondered which, you're in the right place. I checked in with several experts on the matter, and what they told me is sure to set you and your future rum cocktails up for success.

As for the experts who lent professional insights, three people were more than happy to divulge what they think are some of the best juices to pair with rum: Juan Noriega, the director of beverage at Benihana, Moises Ramirez, the director of food & beverage at Sheraton Houston Brookhollow, and Marko Karakasevic, co-owner and master distiller at Charbay Distillery. Together, they came up with the best juices to mix with rum that you find below. While some of them are fairly common and expected, a few are tropical enough to make you want to branch out from the ordinary and embrace the beachy vibes we all know rum cocktails are more than capable of achieving. Keep reading to find out what they are, and your future rum highball cocktails are sure to be a smashing success.