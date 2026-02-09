This North Carolina Mexican Restaurant Serves Food In An Unlikely Place
You know the saying "Don't judge a book by its cover?" It can be applied in a variety of situations, from actual books to people to places where you can eat and drink. Every state, for example, has its dim, local-populated dive bars or hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Add to that list a Mexican gem in North Carolina called Tacos Oaxaca, one of whose locations actually serves up its south-of-the-border fare from an outfitted mobile home.
Set up at the junction of Main Street and East Washington in Lillington, North Carolina, the restaurant is hard to miss. A brightly colored sign proclaims the taco joint's spot, while the beige building itself is offset by a bright orange-red awning, as well as a neon pink structural addition to the left, from which a logo is affixed. The mobile home restaurant actually predates Tacos Oaxaca, as it used to be a takeout burger spot. Then, in the mid-2010s, Eugenia San Juan obtained the building and, with her relatives Jose and Erik, gradually revamped everything. This included the type of cuisine sold (obviously), as well as the building and its surroundings.
If you want the Oaxacan culinary experience without the limited eating space (though some might argue it's part of the charm), you could also visit Tacos Oaxaca's non-trailer location. Part of a strip mall, it's also in Lillington, just slightly north of the trailer.
Specialties and fan-favorites at Tacos Oaxaca
Tacos Oaxaca has a surprisingly in-depth menu, serving up its titular tacos, as well as sopes, huaraches, gorditas, and tostadas, among other items. It seems you can't go wrong no matter which protein you get for the tacos, which are served street-style with double corn tortillas. One reviewer on Google described them as "warm and soft as pillows," while also remarking favorably on the seasoning of the fillings and saying they "could have eaten 10 of them."
Another customer-favorite menu item is the tamales. More than a handful of customers raved over them, with one reviewer on Google proclaiming: "Their tamales are the best I've ever had (and I used to live minutes away from the Mexican border)."
Owing to its Oaxacan culinary tradition (which also includes seven moles), the restaurant carries tlayudas, which are like pizzas, though a large tortilla serves as the base as opposed to a bready crust, and toppings include refried beans, cheese, and oftentimes meats. While the tlayudas at Tacos Oaxaca are large enough to feed a group, no one could blame you for ordering this delicious snack food just for yourself.