This North Carolina Mexican Restaurant Serves Food In An Unlikely Place

You know the saying "Don't judge a book by its cover?" It can be applied in a variety of situations, from actual books to people to places where you can eat and drink. Every state, for example, has its dim, local-populated dive bars or hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Add to that list a Mexican gem in North Carolina called Tacos Oaxaca, one of whose locations actually serves up its south-of-the-border fare from an outfitted mobile home.

Set up at the junction of Main Street and East Washington in Lillington, North Carolina, the restaurant is hard to miss. A brightly colored sign proclaims the taco joint's spot, while the beige building itself is offset by a bright orange-red awning, as well as a neon pink structural addition to the left, from which a logo is affixed. The mobile home restaurant actually predates Tacos Oaxaca, as it used to be a takeout burger spot. Then, in the mid-2010s, Eugenia San Juan obtained the building and, with her relatives Jose and Erik, gradually revamped everything. This included the type of cuisine sold (obviously), as well as the building and its surroundings.

If you want the Oaxacan culinary experience without the limited eating space (though some might argue it's part of the charm), you could also visit Tacos Oaxaca's non-trailer location. Part of a strip mall, it's also in Lillington, just slightly north of the trailer.