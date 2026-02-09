When it comes to leafy greens, spinach and kale tend to steal the spotlight. But long before they were smoothie staples and farmers' market darlings, a now-forgotten vegetable once reigned supreme: Good King Henry, also known as poor man's asparagus, which comes from the same family as beloved veggies like spinach, chard, and quinoa.

Unless you're especially horticulturally inclined, this may be your first time ever hearing of the plant, despite it being cultivated in European gardens for centuries. Originating in the Alps, Good King Henry was a staple of medieval cuisine, with evidence of cultivation in Britain going back thousands of years. Its name likely stems from Germanic folklore, meant to distinguish it from its dangerous lookalike, Bad Henry (dog's mercury), which is highly toxic. Today, unfortunately, Good King Henry is more often dismissed as a wild edible and often likened to a weed.

Luckily, Good King Henry is super easy to forage — but you must absolutely know how to spot it to not accidentally poison yourself. To spot it, look for dark green, triangular, arrow-shaped leaves. In the flowering season, it produces small, yellowish-green ball-like flowers. For those interested in gardening, you'll be glad to know that it's incredibly low-maintenance. Good King Henry is a hardy perennial, returning year after year with minimal effort. This will yield you many meals without replanting. Compare that to traditional spinach, which is an annual plant, meaning that it completes its life cycle in one season. However, despite its ease once established, its seeds are known to be tricky to germinate. Similarly to growing pistachio trees, they'll need an extended period of cold temperatures to break their dormancy.